Teen victims of deadly Lee County crash identified

AMBOY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lee County Sheriff has identified 14-year-old Caylee Krug and 14-year-old Brecken Kooy as the two victims killed in a fatal accident on Saturday.

14-year-old Madison Rockwood, of Amboy, was hospitalized and transferred to Peoria Children’s Hosptial. The driver, Draven Webb 19 of Dixon, was also hospitalized. Both of them are listed in fair condition.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to Robbins Road, just south of Amboy Road for a single-car crash.

Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies, Amboy Fire/EMS, Sublette Fire/EMS and Advance Ambulance all responded to the scene.

When first responders arrived, they found four occupants inside the car. The driver was identified as Webb of Dixon. The three passengers were minors.

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences, thoughts and prayers to the families,” the Sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.