Teen wanted by Dixon Police for drug warrants, fleeing police

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Dixon are asking the public to help them locate 18-year-old Jared Mon, last seen driving a blue 2008 Ford Escape with a Florida license plate.

Dixon Police say Mon is wanted for three warrants for Dangerous Drugs, Theft, Failure to Appear, and an Ogle County warrant for Illegal Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor.

Police say Mon is wanted in Lee County for Aggravated Fleeing to Elude and additional driving-related cahrges.

Anyone who knows Mon’s whereabouts is asked to to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488).

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

