HANOVER, Ill. (WTVO) — A teenager was hospitalized on Saturday after they reportedly drove into a ditch and rolled their vehicle in rural Hanover.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile driver was driving southeast on South Crazy Hollow Road, about 0.75 miles north of West Whitton Road, on Saturday afternoon when the vehicle veered off the road and entered into a ditch.

The vehicle, a green Buick Century, then rolled onto its roof after entering the ditch.

Officers responded to the crash at approximately 4:26 p.m. The teenager was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment shortly after.

The crash remains under investigation.