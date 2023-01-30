JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The teenager killed in an Interstate 90 crash last Friday has been identified.

Callahan Fuller, 18, was from Janesville.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near the E. Racine Street exit in Janesville. Investigators said that Fuller’s car and a semi were involved. He died on the scene.

That portion of I-90 was backed up due to a previous pileup. About 85 vehicles were involved, and 21 people were hurt in that accident.

Traffic in both directions was affected for nearly eight hours.

Law enforcement blames the slick roads and white-out conditions for the crash.