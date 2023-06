ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 19-year-old male was shot and killed early Friday morning, according to Rockford Police.

The shooting took place in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue. The teenager sustained life-threatening injuries and was reported dead a few hours later.

This is the second shooting to occur in the area. Last week, a 34-year-old man was also shot in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

This story is developing…