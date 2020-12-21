Teenager shot in the back in Belvidere’s YMCA parking lot

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere are looking for a suspect that shot a 17-year-old male in the back.

It happened in the Belvidere YMCA parking lot.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital. He’s in stable condition.

At the time of the shooting the YMCA was closed.

The investigation is on-going.

Police ask anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact them or Boone County Crimestoppers.

