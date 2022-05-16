ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four teens, 13, 14 and 15, and 18-year-old Marquell Sutton, were arrested Sunday after a shooting and police pursuit in a stolen car, police said.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Pope Street around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

As they were arriving, they spotted a reportedly stolen car leaving the area and tried to pull it over near Kishwaukee and Harrison Avenue, but the driver fled.

When the vehicle eventually came to a stop, four people got out and ran, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was caught near the vehicle.

Police said the others, a 14-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy, and 18-year-old Sutton, were captured shortly thereafter.

A K9 unit was able to locate three loaded handguns, police said.

Sutton was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle.

The juveniles all face charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Police, and Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle.