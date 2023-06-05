ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested two teens, ages 16 and 14, who allegedly stole two cars over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Huffman Boulevard after a car crashed into a house and two suspects were seen fleeing the scene.

Officers located the teens at N. Rockton Avenue and Bruce Street.

Investigators learned the pair had stolen another car earlier in the day. The stolen car was found, unoccupied, in the 600 block of N. Court Street.

Both teens were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The 16-year-old was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle.

The 14-year-old was charged with Possession of a Stolen Auto, Criminal Damage to Property, Hit and Run, and several traffic offenses, police said.