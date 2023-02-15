ROBBINS, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of a 70-year-old man who was killed when he was hit by a Kia stolen by three 13-year-olds is expressing outrage after police released the teens to their parents.

According to Illinois law, juveniles can only be held in custody for 24 hours unless charges are brought against them.

“A lot of people don’t understand that the police department, we don’t make the laws, we can only enforce what Springfield hands down to us,” Robbins Police Chief David Sheppard said.

Robbins Police said the incident is still under investigation.

According to WLS-TV, police said an officer spotted a Kia with a broken driver’s side window headed northbound on Kedzie Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The Kia crashed into a Ford Taurus a few blocks ahead.

According to witnesses, 70-year-old Donald Carter , Sr. was just leaving his driveway when he was struck.

“First arriving unit found one vehicle, heavy damage in a ditch with one person still inside the vehicle,” said Nic Malley Sr., Chief for Robbins Fire Department.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Police said the Kia had been reported stolen. The three boys were arrested and charges are pending.

“Are they out going to school today?” said Carver’s sister, Bertha Olawumi. “Are they walking around in the community acting like nothing happened? That’s not right.”

Sheppard expressed his frustration in a news conference, calling for juvenile justice reform.

“Right now, people are not being held accountable for what they are doing,” Sheppard said. “And if there’s no punishment that deters a person from doing something, then they will continue doing the same activity.”