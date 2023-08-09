ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced temporary nightly closures to Interstate 90 at Perryville Road next week.

The closures will happen between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Monday, August 14th through Thursday, August 17th, as workers set beams for the new Perryville Road bridge.

The project is part of a multi-year project to improve I-39 between Bypass 20/Harrison Avenue interchange and Blackhawk Road.

The bridge is expected to be completed by December 1st.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation