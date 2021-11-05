Temporary housing shelter receives home improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline non-profit that helps families living on the poverty line will get a facelift.

Trinity House, 200 N 1st St, gives Rockfordians in need a safe place to stay. The group received a $155 thousand grant for home improvements from the Lowe’s Corporation, which is enough money to buy a new boiler, install two new roofs, add a fresh coat of paint and other renovations.

Trinity House Executive Director Jan Jann said that the grant meant they were able to do in 10 weeks what would normally take five years to build.

“An opportunity like this comes around once in a lifetime, and we are very happy to be able to reinvest,” Jann said. “This is a reinvestment in the neighborhood, reinvestment in the buildings, and it will give the neighborhood and the clients here an opportunity to live a better quality of life for years to come.”

More than 2,000 organizations applied for the grant. Trinity House was one of 100 non-profits across the country to get the financial aid.

“Instills pride not only to the tenants who live here, but as people walk by they can take a look at the neighborhood improvements that was our whole project, Auburn Street neighborhood improvement project, and this is the completion of it, and we are so very happy that it’s done, and we were very blessed to receive the money,” Jann said.