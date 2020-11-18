Ten local businesses ordered to close ‘until further notice’ for violating COVID-19 restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department has told ten local business to shut down until further notice after showing “no intention to comply with [Gov. Pritzker’s] executive order.”

Baseball Tap, in Cherry Valley; Neighbor’s Bar and Grill, in Loves Park; Fozzy’s Bar and Grill in Loves Park; Neli’s Family Restaurant, in South Beloit; Casey’s Pub, in Loves Park; The Filling Station, in Rockford; the Hoffman House, in Rockford; RBI’s, in Rockford; Waffle Shop, in Rockford; and Opsahl’s Tavern, in Rockford, have each received seven closure orders over the past several months.

On Sunday, Casey’s Pub announced it would be closing, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that after long discussion we decided it is in the best interest to you that we will be temporarily closing due to the Covid 19 virus as of tomorrow (Monday, November 16th.) We have been trying to fight this decision but now feel that with where everything stands in the city that we do not feel comfortable taking any chances with anyone.”

The health department conducts inspections on a regular basis to determine if a business is complying with the governor’s orders, which bans indoor dining and requires face coverings.

A total of 85 businesses have been cited for non-compliance; 33 have been issued at least one order of closure.

Winnebago County Health Department director Dr. Sandra Martell has said the businesses will be turned over to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, and the Illinois State Police.

The businesses could stand to lose their liquor or gaming licenses, or face steep fines.

