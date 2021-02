ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A proposed Tesla dealership moves closer to calling Rockford home.

The City Zoning Board of Appeals approved a special use permit for Shorewood Development out of Buffalo Grove.

The group wants to convert the former Gander Mountain on McFarland Road into a dealership. Inside would be sales and a repair shop.

If given final approvals, they hope to start the construction in May. The full City Council still needs to give the go-ahead to the project.