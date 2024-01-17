CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Texas bus company has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Chicago for a new ordinance that restricts where they can drop off migrant travelers.

Chicago’s ordinance, passed in September, allows the city to fine or impound buses that drop migrants off outside of designated drop-off areas, requiring advance notice from bus companies and city approval before they drop off migrants at the city’s “landing zones.”

According to WFLD, Wynne Transportation has filed a federal lawsuit against the city after one of its buses was impounded, requiring a $3,400 fine to release the bus from a city impound lot.

“It’s unconstitutional for a number of reasons. It’s really trying to address an immigration issue,” attorney Mike Kozlowski said. “And when we’re talking about immigration, that’s a federal issue.”

Kozlowski added that the ordinance violates the due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment.

Texas has sent 38,000 migrants — who circumvented legal ports of entry at the southern border with Mexico — to Chicago due to the city’s self-declared “sanctuary” status, which means it does not cooperate with federal immigration authorities to enforce U.S. immigration law.