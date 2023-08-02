DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Texas man was arrested on Monday after he reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a DeKalb woman.

Tyrus J. Bartholomew, 32, of Arlington, Texas, is facing kidnapping and multiple sex crime charges, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Officers responded to Kishwaukee Hospital on Monday in regard to a possible criminal sexual assault. They learned from the victim that she and Bartholomew had met through the “Tagged” online dating application.

Bartholomew picked up the victim from her DeKalb residence around 2 a.m. Sunday after arranging a date. He reportedly pulled out a gun as soon as she entered his vehicle.

He proceeded to drive the victim to a different location, where he sexually assaulted her, according to police. Bartholomew threatened to kill the victim if she contacted the police before releasing her.

Officers were able to figure out Bartholomew’s license plate information, learning that it was traveling in the Rockford area. His vehicle was located, and he was brought into custody without incident.

Bartholomew has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.