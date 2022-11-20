(WTVO) — Many people are preparing their Thanksgiving feast, so the Rockford Fire Department is reminding residents to be aware of the potential dangers.

Nearly half of residential fires are due to cooking mistakes, according to the department. The number one tip is to never leave cooking food unattended, whether it is deep frying a turkey or making gravy on the stove.

Inspectors said that it is also important to keep an eye on loose clothing and kitchen towels, as well as making sure to always have a fire extinguisher nearby.