Thanksgiving dinner for free?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline residents will be able to whip up a Thanksgiving meal for free.

Molina HealthCare and the Kendel Sherman Foundation partnered up to give away 500 bags filled with Thanksgiving dinner essentials. It is an annual giveaway.

Residents had to just drive up to the YMCA to get their bag this year. A hot meal was also provided for those who wanted one.

Organizers said they are trying to make sure that residents do not go hungry this Thanksgiving.

“To bring this to the Rockford community is great, because a lot of this food insecurity is still booming,” said Erika Hannah, Community Engagement Specialist with Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare will be hosting a coat giveaway on December 11.