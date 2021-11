FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire in Freeport on Thanksgiving caused over $50,000 in damages.

The blaze happened at 10:58 p.m. at 722 E. Iroquois St, according to the Freeport Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the building. Additional shifts had to be called in to assist in combatting the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.