(WTVO) — Shopping for Thanksgiving had its difficulties this year with prices higher than they have ever been, according to the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Last minute shopping is always a hassle in finding what a person needs for the right price. However, some shoppers cannot stray from Thanksgiving favorites.

“It’s one of those things where you pick and choose where you want to spend that little extra that you have,” said shopper Dean Coryell.

Last minute Thanksgiving shoppers were seeing sticker shock, as prices are up from last year.

“Yeah, we spent quite a bit less,” said Scott Halcomb. “Some of the stuff we really like we won’t get anymore.”

“I did just buy a jar of Cesear dressing for $6,” added Barbara Nickell.

A classic Thanksgiving meal will cost about 20% more than last year. The most popular main course, turkey, is up 17% due to both a smaller flock season and the cost of keeping and feeding the birds being higher. Cubed bread stuffing cost shoppers 69% more.

While some home cooks changed their shopping list, a few stuck to their Thanksgiving traditions no matter the cost.

“This is very shocking, like how big the price tags are and everything, but it doesn’t change up our spending,” said Kate and Ava Larson.

“Just kind of doing more store brand or generic brand verses name brand,” added Jennifer Steimann.

“We couldn’t make that negotiation,” Robert Jensen said. “We had to keep it keep it right, but yeah, we could have. Everything is more expensive.”

Local store aisles were packed, making the last-minute shopping a little hectic.

“I don’t mind it, I think it’s funny,” Jensen said. “I like doing it just to watch all the people. It’s kind of like you have to lean into it and have fun, but you see all the people in a hurry and all worked up, and for me that’s part of the fun, you know? I’ve been on that side before.”

Thanksgiving festivities can begin now that the shopping is done.

“It’s just about football, family, and food man,” Jensen said. “The three F’s, that’s what it’s about for us.”

“Just gonna be my husband and my kids enjoying some food, and games, and probably a fire inside together,” Steimann said.

Woodman’s, 3155 Mcfarland Rd., will be open early Thanksgiving Day for any last-minute items. It will close at 1:45 p.m. Sullivans, 703 N Elida St., will be open until 4 p.m., while Meijer, 2013 Mcfarland Rd., closes at 5 p.m.

Costco and Schnucks will both be closed.