‘That’s just wrong’ says Rockford woman after being targeted by porch pirates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman says she is out $300 after a mailed package was stolen from her house in broad daylight.

Belinda Mickelson says she has lived on the northwest side of Rockford for 34 years and says it’s the first time she’s had a package stolen off her front porch.

“I came home a few minutes later but the neighbors across the street had seen it happen, and they actually tried to rush after the car to see if they can get a license number,” she said.

The neighbor’s security camera captured video of the suspect as he parked and walked up to Mickelson’s house.

“There was actually two people sitting in the car, but it was the driver that got out and came [to the door] and they weren’t able to see [them clearly] because the person that got out had a hoodie on and a mask,” she continued.

Loves Park Police Officer Wesley Mathieu says services like Amazon and FedEx offer alternative safety methods for secure deliveries.

“Amazon has this thing called Amazon Lockers, where there are several locations throughout Winnebago County that you can actually have your package delivered to the Amazon Locker,” Mathieu said. “They email you a 6 digit PIN and you just go to that locker, punch in the PIN, and you can get your package at a time it’s convenient for you.”

Mickelson says she’s still out a $300 bedroom light and says the company she purchased it from will not issue her a refund.

“There was nothing they can do about it, because it wasn’t broken in transit or anything like that, so yeah,” she said. “I’m honestly hoping these people get caught. I know I’ll never get my merchandise back, but they’re thieves. I don’t care how you put it, they’re thieves. They are stealing other people’s property. That’s wrong.”

Mickelson says she has filed a report with Rockford police.

In addition, Roscoe Police said Monday they have received several reports of suspicious vehicles driving through neighborhoods, looking for unattended packages.