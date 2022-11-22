(WTVO) — An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots to save her seat.

Representative Deanne Mazzochi sued the DuPage County Clerk over how she was verifying mail-in ballots. She is currently losing her race for reelection by a couple hundred votes. She sued because the clerk was checking signatures on mail-in ballots by comparing them to the signatures on the mail-in applications.

A circuit judge ruled in her favor, and the Supreme Court denied the county clerk’s attempt to reverse the decision.

“The minute you start getting away from that proof of signature on the voter registration card, you are making it easier for somebody to perpetuate fraud,” Mazzochi said.

The county clerk also has an appeal.