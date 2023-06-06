ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to kicking back and relaxing at the end of a long day, one of the best places to do it is at a local bar.

There are no shortages of places to drink in the country, as there were approximately 62,600 register bars in the US in 2019, according to Statista. With that many places to grab a pint, people have their choice about where to toss back a pint. However, like most things, some places are better than others.

Find a list below of some of the best bars in Rockford, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Vintage @ 501, 501 E State St: One of Downtown Rockford’s premier pubs, Vintage @ 501 offers customers a wide range of food and drinks to choose from. It offers an upscale feel without diners having to worry about putting on their Friday night bests, all while making sure that they do not break the bank. NewfieDad said in his review that “my wife and I stopped in for dinner before an IceHogs game. The service was excellent! Our waitress was marvelous! The food was outstanding! 501 has a nice beer selection. We will be back!”

2. Forest City Pub, 200 S Bell School Rd: Branding themselves as “Rockford’s Casual Pub,” residents can stop inside of Forest City Pub for good drinks, good food and good times. While the service is excellent and the sustenance delicious, many people might not know that the pub is even there. That is because it is located inside of the Radisson Hotel, so residents will not see it from the street. If they step in, though, they will be treated to a hidden gem of the city. AJLIllinois said in their review that “this is a hidden gem when it comes to restaurants. Great food, great service, great everything. Well worth the stop the next time you are looking for a place that is off the beaten track.”

3. Murphy’s Pub and Grill, 510 S. Perryville Rd: When people think of a bar, many of them might envision an Irish pub in their minds. Those people should look no further than Murphy’s Pub and Grill. This family-owned business treats everyone that walks through the door like family. Come for the delicious food and drinks, stay for the pool, live DJ and line dancing. Nswans said in their review that “I go to Murphy’s often and it has become a second home. The owner, his family, the managers, and the waitresses all go out of their way to make sure you have a great time. They are quick to handle any situations and always host great events.”

4. Ernie’s Midtown Pub, 1025 5th Ave: Many bars and pubs across the country has updated to bring a new and fresh feel to their customers, but many might be missing the old-school pub feel that is lacking at a lot of places. Those people should check out Ernie’s Midtown Pub. They invite residents to step back in time and enjoy delicious food and drinks at a place with no frills or fuss. XLsDADDY said in their review that Ernie’s is “hands down a new Rockford Staple that I will personally be supporting everytime I come to town.”

5. Opsahl’s Tavern & Pizza, 3301 11th St: One of the best food to pair a cold beer with is a hot piece of pizza. People looking to satisfy that duo should look no further than Opsahl’s, who has been serving the Rockford community for over 50 years. Offering daily specials on food and drinks, residents can stop in for a delicious meal or drink that will not break the budget. 62stephenk said in their review that “whenever we are in Rockford we go here. Very friendly staff, great food, excellent selection including pizza at affordable prices. Looking forward to returning.”