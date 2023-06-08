ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firing up the grill is one of Americans’ favorite pastimes, with 70% of adults owning a grill in 2017.

However, what if someone in Rockford wants some delicious grilled meats without having to turn on the grill themselves? Lucky for them, there is a wide variety of barbecue restaurants to choose from in the city.

Find a list below of some of the best barbecue in Rockford, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 845 South Perryville Road Ste 115: Barbecue has been an American staple for years, so it only makes sense that one of the best places to grab some grub is an American success story. The first Dickey’s was opened in 1941 by a WWI veteran. Becoming a franchise in 1994, it has only grown in popularity since. From combos to pit-smoked meats and baked potatoes, Dicky’s has something to satisfy all barbeque cravings. N9kux said in their review that Dicky’s is “oh so good. Another place I send people to visit when being in Rockford area.”

2. Smokehouse Barbecue, 432 W Harrison Ave: Residents looking for simple, cheap and yet delicious barbeque should look no further than Smokehouse Barbecue. Offering such classic as ribs, chicken and shoulder sandwiches, Smokehouse is sure to satisfy your barbecue craving without breaking the bank. JENIK47 said in their review that “if you have never been… you are missing out!”

3. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que, 3303 North Perryville Rd: One of the most famous barbeque places in the country, Famous Dave’s has the goods to back up its notoriety. First opened in 1994, it quickly gained great popularity. Pitmaster Dave Anderson has won some of the most coveted BBQ awards in the country, with over 700 awards to the restaurant’s name. Because of this, it is no wonder that Famous Dave’s is often called “America’s Best BBQ.” BoatDad said in his review that “we thought the food was good and the staff were friendly and helpful. One of the few places in Rockford where you can get brisket.”

4. Smokey Bones, 6690 E. State St: Smoky Bones specializes in the three things a restaurant should: good food, good drinks and good times. They slow roast their pork for 11 hours over hickory logs every night, leading to delicious and tender meat. While they do specialize in BBQ, they also offer other delicious food such as steaks, burgers and wings. Why not top off your meal with a hot bag o’ donuts? J6692YVsarahs said in their review that “a couple friends and I went to Smokey bones and just had an absolutely amazing lunch…I’m definitely coming back again.”

5. Mission BBQ, 6820 E. State St: What’s better than eating good food that supports a good cause? First opened in 2011, Mission supports the armed forces and first responders, “proudly serving those who serve.” They have donated over $20 million to charity in the 12 years that they have been serving up barbeque. From different meats to sandwiches and sides, Mission will serve your stomach while also serving those who serve. Travelmaint said in their review that “this was our first visit to a Mission BBQ, and we were very pleased…We were very glad we stopped, and will definitely return!”