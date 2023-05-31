ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to breakfast food, donuts are at the front of the pack.

About 10 billion donuts are made across the country every year, according to the Smithsonian. With that many being made, residents have a wide range of places where they can grab a doughy treat. However, like all restaurants, some places are better than others.

Find a list below of the best donuts shops in Rockford, according to Yelp.

1. Doughboy Donuts, 3451 N Main St: First up on the list is Doughboy Donuts. Residents can stop in to grab a donut of all tastes without having to worry about breaking the bank. If someone is not able to make it out to the store, why not order for delivery? Stephanie C. said in her review that “I wish I lived in Rockford, still, so I could come here every morning but I’ll settle for stopping in on my way out of town anytime we get the chance to visit.”

2. Roll N Donut Cafe, 1495 N State St: While this donut shop might be a little out of town, your stomach will be happy for the trip. Offering standard fair like glazed and chocolate donuts, customers can also chow down on gourmet donuts like vanilla peanut and German chocolate. Stephanie B. said in her review that “these donuts are delicious. They’re so big, almost too big to eat a whole one. The outside of the donut has a nice crunch and the inside is soft and doughy.”

3. Banana Cherry Bakery, 1310 S Alpine Rd: Donuts are all well and good, but what if someone wants another bakery treat to go along with it? Those people should look no farther than Banana Cherry Bakery. While their donuts are delicious, they are also known for their selection of pies and other bakery standards to choose from. Sharon V. said in her review that “they’re only open a few days a week but that’s ok. I’ll make it work. If you haven’t tried this place in Rockford. You are missing out.”

4. Doughboy Donuts, 3330 11th St: Another number, another Doughboy Donuts location. Rockford residents just cannot seem to get enough of this shop’s delicious donuts. Ari M. said in a review that at this location, “they’re friendly, the donuts are freshly made everyday, they have deals for half a dozen or a dozen donuts. Always someone at the counter to take your order with a smile.”

5. Sugarjones, 6336 E Riverside Blvd: Just because a place does not specialize in donuts does not mean that they cannot bake up a mean batch. Sugarjones is one of these places. First opened in 2011 by a hobby baker, the shop has been serving delicious treats to the Rockford community for almost 12 years. They also create customs treats, so hungry residents can always get what they want. Shayn L. said that “from now on we will make sure anytime we are passing through town we will stop and pick up a box of these sweet treats.”

6. Old Fashion Bakery, 1255 Park Ave: Rockford is on the stateline of Illinois and Wisconsin, so it would make sense that some of the tastiest food for residents would be over that line. Old Fashion Bakery is one of those places. Located in Beloit, the shop has been serving baked goods to residents since 1932. It has become a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike. Amanda W. said in her review that “I don’t even like donuts and this place rocks!”

7. By The Dozen Bakery, 8324 N 2nd St: This 4th generation family-owned bakery first turned on their ovens back in 1954. Like other places on this list, residents can enjoy their donuts with other delicious bakery goods, such as different breads, cakes, muffins and pies. Sam T. said in his review that By The Dozen has “amazing pastries and service!”

8. Valley Orchard, 811 E State St: Apple cider donuts are one of the best tastes of fall, and Valley Orchard’s cannot be beat. With over 5,000 apple trees on the 35-acre orchard, residents can enjoy their treat while having a little activity as well, picking apples when they are in season. If they do not feel like putting the work in, they can always purchase pre-picked apples from the store and wash it all down with some fresh apple cider. Kevin F. said in his review that “this wonderful orchard has been a Fall family destination for over 20 years. Delicious donuts, cider, pies and a variety of country items for sale in their store. We love to support this smaller family run orchard where the owners and staff are just as special as fruit they grow!”

9. Elleson’s Bakery, 344 W State St: Serving up delicious food since 1987, Elleson’s has been serving fresh baked goods to local residents for over 35 years. Their products are made from scratch daily, so residents never need to worry about getting stale or old food. From donuts and danishes to cookies, pastries and more, Elleson’s has a sweet treat for every taste bud. Cheryl M. said in her review that Elleson’s is a “great small-town bakery. Very pleasant staff. I have had donuts, cookies and their famous round cinnamon bread. Highly recommend!”

10. Meg’s Daily Grind, 3885 N Perryville Rd: Last but not least is Meg’s Daily Grind. Family owned and operated, Meg’s first opened their doors over 20 years ago. The owners wanted to create a coffee shop that people would find inviting and comfortable, and they certainly succeeded. From different types of coffee and drinks to choices from the bakery, Meg’s ensures that both people and their stomachs have a good time. Alan H. said in his review that Meg’s is a “great coffee shop, friendly…this will be a main stop when I am in Rockford.”