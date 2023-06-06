ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For some, it’s therapeutic and peaceful. For others, it’s infuriating and unfair. For most, golf is a little bit of both — depending on the day.
Everyone can agree, however, that good weather is key to a great round of golf. As summer approaches and days get longer, now is a great time to hit the links.
But before you set a tee time, check out the top ten golf courses in the Rockford area, according to Yelp:
- Aldeen Golf Club, 1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford: Ranked as one of the top golf courses in the country under $50, Aldeen has a national reputation for being a quality course. With water hazards on 12 of 18 holes and 62 sand bunkers, reviewers made note of the course’s challenge. “The front 9 will make you aqua-phobic if you weren’t before,” wrote Crtivergolfer B. “The back 9 gets off to a ferocious start, reminding you that your play on the front side was no accident.”
- Prairieview Golf Club, 7993 N River Rd Byron: Golfers love the course, but what really makes Prairieview stand out to reviewers is its natural beauty. “A beautiful course,” wrote Paul O. “Well-maintained and very picturesque.” Prarieview is owned and operated by Byron’s Forest Preserve District, which decided to “make the best golf course we possible could, while altering the landscape as little as possible.”
- Timber Pointe Golf Club, 5750 Woodstock Rd Poplar Grove: Golfers love Timber Pointe’s well maintained course, noting manicured tee boxes and great bunkers. Timber Pointe also features an extensive practice facility, including practice range with grass tees, a private instruction tee with accurate distance markers, a large putting green, separate chipping and putting greens, two practice bunkers, and four target greens measured at the same distances as our Par 3 holes.
- Swanhills Golf Course, 2600 Gustafson Rd Belvidere: The most budget-friendly course on the list, Swanhills offers special rates every day. $29 for 18 holes with a cart on Mondays are a great deal. Reviewers also enjoyed the course’s forgiveness. “It’s a great confidence-booster,” wrote Mitch J. “It’s very open and approachable which gives a lot of forgiveness for stray shots. And when I golf better, I have a lot more fun too.”
- Red Barn Golf Course, 12379 Wagon Wheel Road, Rockton: A nine-hole course, Red Barn is a great beginner spot that offers many par 3s. “The course was well-kept and had nice greens,” wrote L.P. L. “The white tees were par 28, however there are blue tees with par 33. Seems like a nice course for all ages. There was also a driving range. Was a fun course to play.”