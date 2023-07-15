ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s few things better at combatting the oppressive summer heat in Illinois better than some good old ice cream.
If you’re looking for the sweet treat to cool you off, you’re in luck. We put together the top ice cream shops in the area, according to ratings site yelp.com.
- Dairy Depot, 5413 N 2nd Street Loves Park: Take it from the reviews, the funky, train depot-inspired, walk-up store has approval from ice cream lovers. “This has always been our favorite spot to get ice cream in the Rockford area,” said one reviewer. If you’re looking for good frozen dessert at a cool location, Dairy Depot could be the spot for you.
- Cattle and Cream, 105 N Cherry Street Cherry Valley: The ice cream shop nudges up to a butcher and grocery store, a hit with at least one reviewer. Cattle and Cream’s ice cream “is premium hand-dipped, small batch Ice Cream made in Cedarburg WI. (Cedar Crest).” They also make fresh waffle cones everyday, sometimes even all day.
- Sweets N’ Eats 7096 Walton Street Rockford: In addition to the “best” ice cream, this Rockford store also serves “great” Mexican food, according to one review. Other reviews praised Sweets N’ Eats for creative dessert options and, again, great Mexican food.
- Ollie’s Frozen Custard, 2290 Oakland Drive Sycamore: Yes, frozen custard isn’t technically ice cream, but it’s close enough. Especially with such glowing reviews: “if you ever come to the Dekalb/Sycamore area, or have friends who are passing through you need to take them for a visit to Ollies,” one reviewer said. If you do hit up Ollie’s, be sure to get the turtle sundae. “I’ve eaten plenty of turtle sundaes and custard but never felt compelled to write about it,” said another reviewer.
- Dairyhaus, 113 E Main Street Rockton: With over 50 flavors rotating in and out daily, it’s hard to get bored of this Rockton staple. “It is a definite MUST to stop at dairyhaus every time I’m in the Rockton area!” said one reviewer. Stop by to see their daily menu and celebrate their 30th birthday.