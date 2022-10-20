ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 40 year old BMO Harris Bank Center has changed its name to the BMO Center on Thursday. This comes after the Ice Hogs and BMO Bank extended their partnership for the next nine years.

“Two really exciting announcements, the first of which is the extension of our partnership with BMO and the extension of the naming rights with them which includes a slight change to the name here to the BMO center. The second one is really jus talking about the renovations and enhancements that are coming to life as you can see behind me that will be completed here coming up in the next couple of days and ready for opening night on Saturday,” said Ryan Snider President of Business Operations for the Ice Hogs.

Many new features to the arena will allow for a more enjoyable experience for the fans said Snider.

“These renovations are really going to be instrumental for us as we move forward with modern technology to entertain fans,” Snider said.

The renovations varied from new bathrooms to a brand new scoreboard.

“So some of the amenities you see coming into place between the enhanced video board and some of the LED screens, the free public WI-FI and some other things that really are a staple for entertaining in a venue like this these days,” Snider said.

General Manager of BMO Center, Gretchen Gilmore, mentioned the ability to bring in new performers and events outside of the Ice Hogs.

“BMO sees all the investments that are going on here at the BMO center. We’ve got a lot of new interest in promoters that have never been here as well. So These renovations are establishing long term partnerships,” Gilmore said.

The Mayor, Tom McNamara was also in attendance, proud of what this announcement means for the Rockford community.

“This is gonna be so much better for our fans also those who are visiting our community to see world famous entertainment,” McNamara said.

Fans attending the Ice Hogs home opener on Saturday will get the first glimpse into the new BMO Center experience. The puck will drop at 7:00pm as the Hogs host the Chicago Wolves.