CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Bricks Event and Venue Center held its Holiday Open House. They welcomed those in the Stateline to Downtown Cherry Valley for some holiday fun.

“Really get everybody together, bring together the community and be a place in the heart of Cherry Valley to do that,” said Kayla Jaborek the assistant venue manager a The Bricks.

The event shined a spotlight on new businesses that opened in The Bricks area as well as charitable organizations.

“Well, besides having our venue, we also have multiple retail businesses. Several just opened up in the past year or so, and so we wanted to introduce them to the community,” said Tori Nassir the venue manager at The Bricks.

Sarah Homola is the owner of Aggies Uncluttered Cottage one of the many retail locations in that area. Homola is excited to see it grow even bigger.

“Maybe they’ll be somebody who wants to open a restaurant there or bring more food trucks and I think these types of events, like help showcase more of what this cute little like, I don’t know, it’s like a hidden gem, you know I just love this place,” Homola said.

The Police and Fire Departments were there to promote getting involved. The Rock River Valley Pantry had bins for food while the Cherry Valley Police Department organized Toys for Tots. Those with the venue wanted to make sure the community had an opportunity to donate to non-profits in the area.

“Bring some information out for anybody that wants to stop by, learn about maybe policing or what we can do for them or if they have questions. I know we also advertised Toys for Tots. So that’s that’s important to the police department because it’s a way that we can give back,” said Cherry Valley Police Chief, Todd Stockburger.

“All those donations take away from what we have to spend to purchase food,” said Tabatha Endres-Cruz the CEO of the Rock River Valley Pantry. “So by getting those donations, it’s a huge boost for us to be able to give that food right back out.