CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A historic Cherry Valley building is getting closer to having new life.

The progress of “The Bricks” project has been followed for more than a year now, and developers offered an update on Tuesday evening. The couple behind the project gave those on hand a sense of what to expect when doors at “The Bricks” open.

That included introducing a photographer that is ready to call the building home.

“I’ve driven by this building all my life and just said, ‘it could be something so much prettier something nicer,'” said Beth Schroeder, owner of The Bricks. “It has served its purpose as a machine shop and Acme Screw and Cherry Valley Tool and Dye, but now its ready to live as something else.”

Schroeder co-owns “The Bricks” in Downtown Cherry Valley with her husband. The couple bought the building in February of 2021 and have been renovating it ever since. Their biggest goal is to preserve the history.

“We have tried to keep the original structure, we reused a lot of the windows from there, we’ve kept the glass blocks that were holding in the windows,” Schroeder said. “We are giving them to tenants to use in their interior spaces so be using some of that. All the wood in the wedding venue center is all reclaimed wood from the demolition center of the building.”

Schroeder said that there is still plenty of work to be done, but she is excited to offer local vendors somewhere new to do business.

“I’m so thrilled, because this is my first space actually, so this is a whole new beginning for me,” said Kaci Tomman of KaciLynn Photography. “I’ve been photographing for a couple years now. I specialize in portrait photography.”

Tomman will be one of “The Bricks” first new tenants.

“I’m super excited to meet all of the new tenants that will be next to me, and to be able to create new relationships and bonds with all of those small business owners as well,” she said.

Schroeder said that she is encouraged by feedback she has gotten from the Cherry Valley community so far.

“My family’s goal is to rent entrepreneurs like ourselves who will be a part of this community so they can enjoy it and see how awesome Cherry Valley is,” she said.

Schroeder hopes to have tenants ready to open up shot at “The Bricks” by December.