The Cave bar holds fundraiser for first responders 2 years after devastating fire

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cave Bar & Grill in Byron suffered a devastating fire two years ago back in 2018. Now, they are doing their part in paying it forward to those who came to the rescue.

After a long journey of recovery, the restaurant is struggling again during the pandemic. However, the bar announced that they are doing their part during unprecedented times to provide meals for local first responders.

For every curbside order placed by customers on Sunday, The Cave will match it, donating a meal to Byron Fire and Police departments.

“For what’s going on today, you know with the pandemic, and what they’re dealing with now, it’s just the perfect opportunity for me to give back to my community that I was raised in, that I currently live in,” explained Matt Pendergrass, The Cave’s owner.

Burgers will be delivered to first responders as soon as next week.

