BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Workers at Stellantis’ Belvidere Assembly Plant have only a few more days until the plant goes idle.

Stellantis announced back in December that it would idle production, laying off more than 1,300 employees. It is not only Stellantis workers who are affected by this desicion, however, as several suppliers in the area are also shutting down.

That is another 500 plus people losing their jobs.

The assembly plant was built in the 60s. Twelve different vehicles were made in Belvidere throughout the years, including the Neon and most recently the Jeep Cherokee.

Chrysler employed more than 4,000 workers in the 80s, which dropped to around 3,200 in the early 90s. Stellantis took over the plant in 2001, when Fiat Chrysler merged with a French automaker.

The company went down from three shifts to just one over the past decade.