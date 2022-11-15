SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Republican Party is looking inward after a devastating election cycle.

The party failed to win any of their high priority races, lost seats in the House and failed to break the Democratic supermajorities in both chambers.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin is stepping down from his position. He said that the party needs to move more towards the center and change its stances on social issues like abortion and gun control.

“We’re losing it based on the extremes and what people are expecting us to uphold, and that’s why we lose in primaries, we lose good people in primary,” Durkin said. “So, we’re going to open up this platform at some point.”

The first step towards those goals was choosing a new House Republican leader. They are currently voting on who will take Durkin’s spot.

Representative Toni McCombie from Savanna, Illinois, is expected to win. She will be the first woman to hold a leadership position in the House for either party.