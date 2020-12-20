The hotel industry sees an impact during holiday travel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to the Hotel and Lodging Association, 7 out of 10 Americans won’t be traveling during the holidays.

President and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, John Groh, says he’s seen the impact locally and that the hotel industry in Winnebago County has taken a major hit.

“Here in Winnebago County, revenue at hotels is down almost 40% year over year so 2020 versus 2019 and that’s a significant blow for any business to sustain and to sustain for a long period of time,” Groh said.

Home 2 Suites in Loves Park just opened up in August, but it wasn’t the “grand opening” management was hoping for.

“Our numbers are not as high as we like but they are reasonable based off of what’s going on in this time. It was pretty gradual because we weren’t able to have the big grand opening that typically you would have because with Covid we weren’t able to do groups or things like that so the word of mouth and publicity was different,” said Phil Elsbree, Director of Sales at Home 2 Suites.

The study also finds that many hotels are not functioning at full capacity and if it continues this way it could create a negative impact to the industry as a whole.

“In fact, full recovery for the travel and tourism industry isn’t predicted globally until 2024, hotels they are not running at nearly full occupancy or anywhere close to where they were last year need fewer staff members they don’t need nearly as many people cleaning rooms in public spaces and managing events,” Groh added.

He remains optimistic that Winnebago County will see a positive turn around next year.

“I hope for much better days and in the hotel market that would look like rising occupancy, rising average daily rates and other metrics like revenue so looking forward to a better 2021,” Groh said.