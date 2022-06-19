ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People honored Juneteenth across the nation and here in the stateline on Sunday.

It is the day that African Americas officially became free from slavery. Juneteenth is considered the longest running Black holiday, but it did not become federally recognized until last year. Organizers, however, have been hosting this event for over 30 years before it became popular.

“People see African American people protesting and trying to fight for justice, and they think, ‘well, Martin Luther King already solved that,'” said K. Edward Copeland, pastor at New Zion Baptist Church. “Well, you don’t know history.”

People showed up to Sinnissippi Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth, a national holiday to commemorate the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to order the freedom of enslaved people.

Copeland said that the truth is what sets people free.

“The truth is that enslaved people did not receive word of their liberation until 2 and a half years after they were set free, and those same types of shenanigans, those same types of dynamics, are sort of present in today’s society,” Copeland said.

Copeland added that if people learn from the past, it could help navigate issues that may arise in the future. He explained how faith and Juneteenth go hand in hand.

“God loves all his children and God created us in his image, and none of us should discount of denigrate the image of God in others,” Copeland said. “Whether that be based upon color, socioeconomic status, ethnicity, all of those types of things.”

Martesha Brown was a volunteer for the celebration, and she said that the day is important not only for the Black community, but for everyone.

“It’s an opportunity for us to come together, to collaborate, to celebrate the emancipation of African Americans, and also to have some really critical conversations on how do we continue to work together and continue to ensure that all of our people have freedom,” Brown said.

The celebration wrapped up at 8:30 p.m. so residents had time to get out and enjoy the live music and a pageant crowing.