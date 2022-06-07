ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Voting season is almost here.

Primary elections take place on June 28. Organizers said that the turnout for local elections is low because people mistakenly think it has no direct impact on them. They said that voting is more than just a right as a citizen, it is an obligation.

“Someone once said that not voting isn’t rebellion, its surrender,” said Carol Davies, voter services chair for the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford.

Davies stressed the importance of local elections during a meet and greet of senatorial candidates on Tuesday night.

“Sometimes those local elections can be determined by 1 or 2, or 30 votes. If you’re a person who sits back and says ‘oh, I can’t be bothered to vote’, your candidate of choice might have lost by 1 or 2, or 30 votes, and you may have made a difference in a small election,” Davies said. “In order to have a government that reflects your values, to have a government that makes decisions you agree with, you have to be involved.”

Residents have to stay informed in order to be involved, according to Davies. Part of that is knowing where district lines are drawn. Although it can be confusing, Rockford’s NAACP President Rhonda Greer-Robinson agrees.

“The new redistricting lines, they only moved slightly, so it really didn’t effect a lot of our community, but it’s very interesting to find that on the West Side,” Greer-Robinson said. “A little, slight move can make a big difference.”

Davies reminded voters that redistricting can change who represents them, which changes who they vote for.

“You really need to find out what your district is,” Davies said. “You can’t just show up at a polling place because you’ve always gone to that polling place. It may now be different.”

Davies added that residents can visit the Illinois Voter Guide website to find their polling place, and to check on their registration status.