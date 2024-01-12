ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Kitchen Table, located in Rochelle is a non-profit that offers a pay what you can restaurant. They have been in the community for 8 years, customers say it is a great place for those in need as well as those just looking for a good meal.

“People do want to go out and be able to have a meal out and be able to pay what they can,” said Adrian a regular. “I know when I first moved here, I was on unemployment. And so this was kind of a godsend to get food for me.”

“We don’t put prices on our tickets, you know, it’s just strictly a donation if you want to pay a dollar, if you want to pay $0.50, if you pay nothing, nobody knows except for whoever is taking the money at the cash register,” said Carolyn Brown. “So it was about giving people the opportunity to dine with dignity.”

Brown once in a place worrying about paying for her next meal hopes to ease that burden for others in the community.

“I feel like everybody at, you know, that was like 30 years ago for us now. But everybody finds themselves in those positions at some point in time or another,” Brown said. “So I kept saying, we need a place that people can come eat and they can pay whatever they can afford at the time or they can volunteer as payment for their food,”

People can donate money, food, or some of their time to volunteering. Funding has been hurt over the past few years by inflation in food prices. According to the US Department of Labor Statistics 2022 there was a 10.4% increase, 2023 a 2.7% increase.

They do receive help from the food pantry as well as Northern Illinois Food Bank.

“So we work both ways. And if we get donations of stuff that we know we can’t use or won’t use, then we take it to them. So we kind of do a two way street,” Brown said.

The Kitchen Table sends dinners to local non-profits like The Rockford Rescue Mission. They also do a delivery option, but many come for the ambiance inside.

“There’s a lot of people who are down and out and they need this,” said Nancy Aldis a board member for the non-profit. “So it’s another way of trying to get people to go out to eat who can’t afford the higher priced restaurants that can afford this a little better. So there’s a lot of different reasons. But she does feed the shelters and all kinds of places.

The Kitchen Table is located at 7034 S. Klondike Rd. Rochelle, IL 61068. If interested in volunteering or donating visit their website or Facebook Page.