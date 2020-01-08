‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ made fun of Illinois’ legal weed mania

CHICAGO (WTVO) — “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” poked fun at Illinois’ legal weed fever with a “Pottillo’s” sketch on Tuesday.

Second City alumni Brian Stack and Joe Liss played “Fat Al” and “South Side Donnie”, employees at “Pottillo’s” making sales pitches for their stoner specials.

The State of Illinois said its new recreational marijuana industry generated over $10 million in sales in the first few days.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the totals on Monday, from sales counted January 1st through January 5th, which totaled $10,830,667.91.

According to the data, 271,169 transactions were handled over that same period.

