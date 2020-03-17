The Latest: 2020 Illinois Primary coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters

The latest on the Illinois Primary elections (UPDATED)

7:25 p.m.

Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primaries of Florida and Illinois.

Tuesday’s results show the former vice president building on a remarkable surge as he barrels toward the nomination at a time when the nation is gripped by concern about the new coronavirus. Biden’s victory was another blow to Bernie Sanders, whose early strength has evaporated as African Americans and working-class whites have sided with Biden. But Tuesday’s primaries demonstrated the uncertainty confronting the Democratic contest as it collides with efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Polls were shuttered in Ohio even as voting moved forward in Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

7:23 p.m.

President Donald Trump has clinched the Republican nomination, surpassing the necessary delegate threshold in his re-election bid.

With two primary wins Tuesday, Trump swept past the 1,276 delegates needed to secure the nomination. He did it two months earlier than he did in 2016. Lack of major opposition and GOP rule changes helped him win the nomination the earliest day the delegate calendar allows. Trump’s campaign says it shows the enthusiasm of Trump’s voters and how unified Republicans are behind him as Democrats continue to wage a contested primary contest. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has one delegate and the rest are the president’s.

7:00 p.m.

Polls in Illinois are closed.

Joe Biden has easily won Florida’s Democratic presidential primary. Tuesday’s results show the former vice president building on a remarkable surge as he barrels toward the nomination at a time when the nation is gripped by concern about the new coronavirus. Biden’s victory was another blow to Bernie Sanders, whose early strength has evaporated as African Americans and working-class whites have sided with Biden. But Tuesday’s primaries demonstrated the uncertainty confronting the Democratic contest as it collides with efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Polls were shuttered in Ohio even as voting moved forward in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, where some voters and elections officials reported problems.

5:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News is Your Local Election Headquarters for Tuesday’s Illinois Primary election coverage. We’ll be following the big races right here, including the Democratic Presidential race, Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Winnebago County Board Chairman, Ogle County State’s Attorney, and several tax-based referendums.

Polls are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. and results should begin to come in soon after.

