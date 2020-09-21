THE LIST: Coronavirus cases reported in 43 Winnebago County schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-three schools in Winnebago County have reported cases of coronavirus, the Winnebago County Health Department announced on Monday.

Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell said there have been 69 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rockford-area schools, consisting of 36 adults and 33 children. There are 438 people now under quarantine in the school system.

She said the average age of infections in school environments is 26-years-old, and warned that teachers and staff have not been diligently following mitigation guidelines to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Martell said students, by and large, have been wearing masks and seeing their school nurse if they have symptoms.

“We need to help keep our community and kids safe, and our schools open,” she said.

Rockford area schools have been back in session for two weeks.

The health department released a list of 37 schools on Monday afternoon:

Alpine Academy of Rockford

Boylan Catholic HS

Brookview Elementary School

Carlson Elementary School

College of Nursing – Rockford

Cherry Valley Elementary School

Dorothy Simon Elementary School

Eisenhower Middle School

Flinn Middle School

Franklin Middle School

Froberg Elementary

Guilford High School

Harlem Middle School

Hononegah High School

Jean McNair Elementary School

Jefferson High School

Kinninnick Grade School

Lathrop Elementary School

Ledgewood School

Lewis Lemon Elementary School

Marquette Elementary School

Montessori Private Academy

Olson Park

Parker Early Education Center

Rockford Environmental Science Academy

Rockford Iqra School

Rockford Lutheran Academy

RPS Administration

Rockford University

Rock Valley College

Rolling Green Elementary School

Roscoe Middle School

South Beloit High School

South Beloit Junior High School

St. Bridget Catholic School

Summerdale Elementary School

University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford

