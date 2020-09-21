THE LIST: Coronavirus cases reported in 43 Winnebago County schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-three schools in Winnebago County have reported cases of coronavirus, the Winnebago County Health Department announced on Monday.
Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell said there have been 69 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rockford-area schools, consisting of 36 adults and 33 children. There are 438 people now under quarantine in the school system.
She said the average age of infections in school environments is 26-years-old, and warned that teachers and staff have not been diligently following mitigation guidelines to keep the coronavirus at bay.
Martell said students, by and large, have been wearing masks and seeing their school nurse if they have symptoms.
“We need to help keep our community and kids safe, and our schools open,” she said.
Rockford area schools have been back in session for two weeks.
The health department released a list of 37 schools on Monday afternoon:
- Alpine Academy of Rockford
- Boylan Catholic HS
- Brookview Elementary School
- Carlson Elementary School
- College of Nursing – Rockford
- Cherry Valley Elementary School
- Dorothy Simon Elementary School
- Eisenhower Middle School
- Flinn Middle School
- Franklin Middle School
- Froberg Elementary
- Guilford High School
- Harlem Middle School
- Hononegah High School
- Jean McNair Elementary School
- Jefferson High School
- Kinninnick Grade School
- Lathrop Elementary School
- Ledgewood School
- Lewis Lemon Elementary School
- Marquette Elementary School
- Montessori Private Academy
- Olson Park
- Parker Early Education Center
- Rockford Environmental Science Academy
- Rockford Iqra School
- Rockford Lutheran Academy
- RPS Administration
- Rockford University
- Rock Valley College
- Rolling Green Elementary School
- Roscoe Middle School
- South Beloit High School
- South Beloit Junior High School
- St. Bridget Catholic School
- Summerdale Elementary School
- University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford
