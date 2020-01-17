The List: Stateline area snow emergencies for this weekend

(WTVO) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Saturday evening.

Snow and sleet accumulations area wide will likely range from 2-5 inches, with most of the accumulations taking place before Midnight. Winds will be increasing from the southeast through the evening, so blowing and drifting snow will be possible once it is on the ground, and as it is falling, reducing visibility.

The following cities have declared a snow emergency ahead of this weekend’s winter storm, starting today:

The City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency beginning at 3 p.m. Friday. The odd/even parking ordinance is in effect.

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 p.m. on Saturday. Vehicles are prohibited from standing on city streets during a snow emergency, and vehicles that are will receive a ticket and/or be towed away.

The City of Freeport has declared a snow emergency beginning at 12 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets for a period of 72 hours.

The City of Janesville has declared a snow emergency beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday. All parked vehicles must be removed from city streets and public parking lots.

The City of South Beloit has declared a snow emergency starting at 3 p.m. on Friday until 3 p.m. on Sunday. All snow related ordinances within the city will be enforced.

The Town of Beloit has declared a snow emergency beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets.

The Village of Cherry Valley has declared a snow emergency starting at 2 p.m. Friday. No vehicles are allowed on village streets.

The Village of Machesney Park has declared a snow emergency, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the roadways until they have been cleared.

The Village of Poplar Grove has declared a snow emergency starting at 4 p.m. on Friday. All vehicles need to be moved from roadside parking in order for snow removal vehicles to clear the roads.

The Village of Pecatonica has declared a snow emergency starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and ending at noon on Monday. Even/odd parking rules are in effect.

The Village of Roscoe has declared a snow emergency until further notice. No vehicles are allowed on village streets.

This list will be updated when more municipalities are announced.

