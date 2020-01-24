The List: Stateline-area snow emergencies in effect Friday – Saturday

(WTVO) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued ahead this weekend, with the potential for heavy snowfall over parts of northern and northeast Illinois.

The following cities have declared a snow emergency ahead of this weekend’s winter storm, starting today:

The City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. The odd/even parking ordinance is in effect.

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency in effect on Friday. Vehicles are prohibited from standing on city streets during a snow emergency, and vehicles that are will receive a ticket and/or be towed away.

The City of Janesville has declared a snow emergency beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday. All parked vehicles must be removed from city streets and public parking lots.

The City of South Beloit has declared a snow emergency starting at 4 p.m. on Friday until Saturday at 3 p.m.. All snow related ordinances within the city will be enforced.

The Town of Beloit has declared a snow emergency beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 p.m on Saturday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets.

The Village of Cherry Valley has declared a snow emergency starting at 6 p.m. Friday. No vehicles are allowed on village streets.

The Village of Machesney Park has declared a snow emergency, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday. Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the roadways until they have been cleared.

The Village of Poplar Grove has declared a snow emergency starting at 8 p.m. on Friday. All vehicles need to be moved from roadside parking in order for snow removal vehicles to clear the roads.

The City of Belvidere has declared a snow emergency on Friday. Parking is not allowed on all city streets and parking lots until all streets are completely cleared from curb to curb.

This list will be updated when more municipalities are announced.

