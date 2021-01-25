The List: Stateline-area snow emergencies in effect Monday – Tuesday

(WTVO) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued ahead of Monday’s winter storm.

The following cities have declared a snow emergency ahead of this week’s winter storm, starting today:

The City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Monday. The odd/even parking ordinance is in effect.

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency beginning at 6 p.m. Monday through 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets.

The City of Freeport has declared a snow emergency in effect Monday, and will be in effect until Thursday, January 28th at 8 a.m. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets for a period of 72 hours.

The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 10 p.m. Monday until further notice. All parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until all streets are cleared.

The City of South Beloit has declared a snow emergency starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, set to expire Tuesday, January 26th at 12 p.m. All snow and parking related ordinances within the city will be enforced.

The Village of Cherry Valley has declared a snow emergency beginning at 4 p.m. Monday until further notice. No vehicles are allowed to park on city streets until all streets have been cleared.

The Village of Machesney Park is under a snow emergency beginning at 5 p.m. Monday until further notice. No vehicles may park on roadways until streets have been cleared.

The Village of Poplar Grove has declared a snow emergency starting at 4 p.m. on Monday until further notice.

The Village of Roscoe is declaring a local Snow Emergency beginning 4 pm Monday afternoon extending through 12 p.m. Tuesday. All vehicles need to be moved from roadside parking in order for snow removal vehicles to clear the roads.

The Village of Winnebago has declared a snow emergency beginning Monday afternoon until further notice. No vehicles can park on any village streets until all streets have been cleared.

This list will be updated when more municipalities are announced.

