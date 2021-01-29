The List: Stateline-area snow emergencies in effect this weekend

(WTVO) — The entire viewing area under a Winter Storm Watch which is scheduled to go into effect Saturday afternoon, bringing a potential of 5″ to 9″ of snow by Sunday morning.

The following cities have declared a snow emergency ahead of this weekend’s winter storm:

The City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Monday. The odd/even parking ordinance is in effect.

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. on Sunday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets.

The City of Freeport has declared a snow emergency in effect Saturday afternoon, and will be in effect until Tuesday, February 2nd at 8 a.m. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets for a period of 72 hours.

The City of South Beloit has declared a snow emergency starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, set to expire Sunday, January 31st at 8 p.m. All snow and parking related ordinances within the city will be enforced.

The Village of Machesney Park is under a snow emergency beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday until further notice. No vehicles may park on roadways until streets have been cleared.

This list will be updated when more municipalities are announced.

