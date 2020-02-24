The List: Stateline-area snow emergencies in effect Tuesday-Wednesday

(WTVO) — Winter Storm Watches have been issued for all of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois ahead of what could be this winter’s biggest snowfall yet.

Two low pressure systems will work together spreading rain across much of southern and central Illinois Monday afternoon and evening, before lifting into northern Illinois Monday night.

The following cities have declared a snow emergency ahead of the winter storm, starting Tuesday:

The City of Freeport has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets for a period of 72 hours.

This list will be updated when more municipalities are announced.

Visit this link for a list of school and business closings.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

