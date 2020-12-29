The List: Stateline-area snow emergencies in effect Tuesday – Wednesday

(WTVO) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued ahead of the first major winter storm of the season.

The following cities have declared a snow emergency ahead of this weekend’s winter storm, starting today:

The City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The odd/even parking ordinance is in effect.

The City of Freeport has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and will be in effect until Saturday, January 2021 at 8 a.m. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets for a period of 72 hours.

The City of South Beloit has declared a snow emergency starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, set to expire Wednesday, December 30, at 1 p.m. All snow and parking related ordinances within the city will be enforced.

The Village of Roscoe is declaring a local Snow Emergency beginning 2:00 pm Tuesday afternoon extending through 10:00 am tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. All vehicles need to be moved from roadside parking in order for snow removal vehicles to clear the roads.

This list will be updated when more municipalities are announced

Click here for a full list of closings.

MORE HEADLINES: