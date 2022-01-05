THE LIST: Stateline schools closed Wednesday

(WTVO) — Here’s the list of all Stateline schools that are closed on Wednesday.

Schools closed in Lee County are the Amboy School District, Ashton-Franklin Center Schools, and the Dixon School District.

Other schools closed are the Eastland School District, Forestville Valley Schools, the Paw Paw School District, and the Polo School District is having an eLearning Day.

The Dixon Public Schools‘ Facebook page said the reason they are closed is due to “inclement weather which includes blowing and drifting snow”.

The list will be updated if more school closures are announced.