The List: Stores release 2021 Black Friday shopping hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many stores won’t be open on Thanksgiving, but after the holiday feasting is done, shoppers can go hunting for those sweet deals first thing Friday morning.

CherryVale Mall will be open 7AM-9PM on Black Friday

Ashley Furniture: Doors open 7 a.m.

Barnes & Nobles: Stores open at 8 a.m.

Bath & Body Works: Stores open 6 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Stores open 6 a.m.

Best Buy: Stores open 5 a.m.

Big Lots: Stores will open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Costco: Stores open at 9 a.m.

CVS: Stores operate on normal hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Stores open at 5a.m.

DSW: Stores open 8 a.m.

GameStop: Doors open at 7 a.m.

Harbor Freight: Doors open at 8 a.m.

Hobby Lobby: Doors will open at 8 a.m.

Home Depot: Stores will open at 6 a.m.

HomeGoods: Doors open at 7 a.m.

JCPenney: Stores will open at 5 am.m

Kohl’s: Stores will open 5 a.m.

Lowe’s: Doors open at 6 a.m.

Macy’s: Doors will open at 6 a.m.

Marshalls: Black Friday from 7 a.m.

Office Depot: Doors will open at 8 a.m.

Old Navy: Stores open at 5 a.m.

PetSmart: Doors open at 7 a.m.

Sam’s Club: Stores open at 8 a.m.

Target: Stores open at 7 a.m.

TJ Maxx: Stores open at 7 a.m.

Ulta: Stores open 6 a.m.

Walgreens: Stores will be open during regular hours on Black Friday.

Walmart: Stores open at 5 a.m.