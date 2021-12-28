THE LIST: Winter weather emergencies in the stateline area

(WTVO) — Snow is on the way in stateline communities, check the list below for winter weather emergencies in the area.

The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency starting at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. All parked vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets until snow and ice operations are finished.

Snow and ice accumulations of up to three inches have been forecast for the City of Janesville. Snow is expected to diminish at the end of the evening, followed by a phase of drizzle/freezing drizzle.

The list will be updated as more winter weather advisories are announced.