MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park.

The Strong Neighborhood house is located at 825 Marie Avenue. It will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).

This is the third strong house created by United Way and the first involving these organizations.

“We believe that collaboration is key to really making the biggest impact,” said Xavier Whitford, the Executive Director and Founder of TCMF.

The mission is to bring much needed resources closer to the neighborhood.

“Giving us the opportunity to have a place to do our programming, but also be able to reach out to the community and build those relationships and be able to support the community share with them what we are doing, but also have a hub where we can bring people to do our programming and our support group and different things is only going to improve the community and build relationships,” Whitford said.

LRF is about helping the community fight the opioid crisis. Giving resources to those who need support while educating on the dangers addiction.

Secondary Success and Beyond works with high schools students pursue college and after. Ways of finding the best fit for college, networking skills, test taking skills, and more.

TCMF is all about helping individuals and families create mental health awareness. Informing those on suicide prevention and educating the neighborhood on mental illness.



“We want to be able to bring the programs and the services that these organizations have. Directly to the neighborhoods, create a friendly family that the whole community can take advantage of,” said Beverly Pomering, the Executive Director of the Live R.E.A.L. Foundation.

Each non-profit offers programs and opportunities to learn about their mission. They are hoping to get closer with the public as the weather gets warmer starting a community garden, block parties and more. To find out all about upcoming events, programs, and opportunities follow their Facebook pages.

The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation

Secondary Success and Beyond

Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation

This strong house is for the Stateline community as whole. All three organizations hope to make an impact and be of service to the public. Administrators said that they would do whatever they can to help those in need and if they can’t, they’ll find someone who can.

Whitford said, “It’s exciting that we can get to know the neighbors and they can know that we are here and if they need something they come and ask.”