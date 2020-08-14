The Norwegian shuts down after staff member tests positive for COVID-19, will reopen next Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Norwegian restaurant, located at 1402 Main Street in Rockford, announced that they will be temporarily closing after a member of their staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Restaurant officials say the staff member was not in the restaurant when the symptoms developed and has not returned to work. Although Winnebago County Health Department officials told the restaurant they were free to stay open since the staff is masked at all times, owners have decided to close as a safety precaution.

The closure will take effect immediately and staff expects to re-open next Thursday.

“The fact that one of our own tested positive has really hit home for us. We take our temperatures every day, keep a high-touch sanitization log, & have followed protocol since we reopened. If it can happen here, it really can happen anywhere. Please stay safe,” the restaurant said in part on social media.

Restaurant ownership says they will touch base with the public next Wednesday.

